Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,321 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

BIV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. 9,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

