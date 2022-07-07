Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 6.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $17,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

FNDF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,585. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58.

