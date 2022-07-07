Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,855 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,855 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 263,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,451,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

