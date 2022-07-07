ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.27 million and $23,673.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.01288504 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00136770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00034234 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

