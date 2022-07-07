Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.86

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $46.86 and traded as high as $50.41. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $49.95, with a volume of 23,310 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $468.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

