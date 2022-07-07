Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.48 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $392.88 million and $24.48 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $11.76 or 0.00057298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

