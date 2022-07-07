Assemble Protocol Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.03 million and $579,950.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Assemble Protocol Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

