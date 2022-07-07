Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($17.32) target price on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,300 ($15.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,107.50 ($25.52).

AML opened at GBX 393.60 ($4.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The stock has a market cap of £458.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 382.30 ($4.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,119 ($25.66). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 640.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 923.65.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

