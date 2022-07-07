Atacadao (OTCMKTS:ATAAY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atacadao (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a 24.20 price target on the stock.

ATAAY opened at 14.54 on Thursday.

Atacadão SA engages in the wholesale and retail of food, clothing, appliances, electronics, and other products in Brazil. The company operates through Retail, Atacadão, and Financial Solutions segments. The company offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; chocolate and cocoa powders, sugar and sweeteners, baby foods, rice, oats and cereals, cookies, toasts and snacks, coffee, teas, canned and uncanned products, sweets and deserts, flour, bean, yeast, grains and seed, pasta and sauces, mixture for bakery and confectionery, oils, fats and lard, soups and creams, and seasonings and condiments; and bathroom, kitchen, pool, clothing, and general cleaning products.

