ATB Capital Lowers North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at ATB Capital to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

TSE:NOA opened at C$13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$394.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,389,450. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$69,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,146,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,034,529.43. Insiders acquired a total of 597,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,063 over the last ninety days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

