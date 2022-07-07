Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after buying an additional 578,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,784,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.27 and its 200 day moving average is $191.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.96 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

