Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,581,000 after acquiring an additional 748,903 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

AVGO traded up $12.84 on Thursday, hitting $495.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $580.59. The firm has a market cap of $200.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.