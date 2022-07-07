Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $4.15 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,621 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $39.59. 307,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,721,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

