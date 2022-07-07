Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.35. 13,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,317. The company has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.66 and its 200 day moving average is $282.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

