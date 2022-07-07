Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,881. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.07. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

