Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $686,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 62,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.97. 396,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

