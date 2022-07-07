Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.17.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.21. 11,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

