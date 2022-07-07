Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RNP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.