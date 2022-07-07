Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 2.3%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 97,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 96,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The stock has a market cap of C$24.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
About Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)
Recommended Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.