Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Down 2.3%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 97,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 96,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP)

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists, floor and wall panels, and engineered beams, as well as provides design, engineering, permitting, and project management and site assembly services.

