Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 152 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $385.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

