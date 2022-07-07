AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.0% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 37,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 73.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 34,748 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

