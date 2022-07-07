Attila (ATT) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Attila (ATT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Attila has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $9,190.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Attila has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (ATT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . The official website for Attila is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Buying and Selling Attila

