Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Shares Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Aurora Acquisition were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 100,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the period. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Aurora Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AURC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

