Auto (AUTO) Hits One Day Volume of $4.88 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $298.34 or 0.01422040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

