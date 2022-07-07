Automata Network Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $7.26 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00132303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00701965 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.