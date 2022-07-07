Axiom Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

