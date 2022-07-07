Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Down to $62.94

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $62.94, but opened at $61.49. Axonics shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 2,691 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.19. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $48.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

