B. Riley Boosts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $182.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $181.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 68.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $108.17 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 84.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

