B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.20

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.20 and last traded at C$4.22, with a volume of 1106315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total value of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,551 shares of company stock worth $1,159,921.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

