Bailard Inc. Acquires 12,065 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Expedia Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,494 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.