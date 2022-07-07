Bailard Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

