Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bailard Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $31,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS opened at $88.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.