Bailard Inc. Has $16.19 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $614.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.19 and its 200-day moving average is $727.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

