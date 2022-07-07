Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,814 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,098,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of SONY opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.99. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.