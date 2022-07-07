Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bailard Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,405 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 147,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 660.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $51.13.

