Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,946 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.48% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $162,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,911. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

