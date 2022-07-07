Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys 1,785 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,172. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.