Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,644. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
