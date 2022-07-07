Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,644. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.75 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.