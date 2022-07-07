Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 82,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,691. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.