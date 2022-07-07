Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 505.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.96.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

