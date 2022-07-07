Baldrige Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. 58,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

