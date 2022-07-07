Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 20,209 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.76. 24,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

