Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after buying an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,495. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.87. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

