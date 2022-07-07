Baldrige Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.20 and its 200 day moving average is $323.71. The firm has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

