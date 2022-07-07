Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 381,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,313,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 118.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 261,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 832,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.