Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 278.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 426,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,990,000 after buying an additional 79,039 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

