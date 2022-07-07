Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €16.80 Price Target

Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.50) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.30 ($18.02) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of GYC opened at €13.21 ($13.76) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.98.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

