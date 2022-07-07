Barclays Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 22

Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of GBX 27.33 ($0.33).

Shares of LON:HMSO opened at GBX 19.47 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £896.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.02. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.47 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 40.22 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

