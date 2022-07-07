Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 285 ($3.45) price objective on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ConvaTec Group to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.03) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 255 ($3.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241.67 ($2.93).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CTEC opened at GBX 227 ($2.75) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 215.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 199.83. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 265 ($3.21). The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4,540.00.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($59,675.47).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.