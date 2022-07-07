Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.14

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.14 and traded as low as C$22.31. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.69, with a volume of 5,352,887 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.73.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.